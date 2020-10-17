Famous and enigmatic British artist known by his pseudonym Banksy again delighted his compatriots with his new graffiti. The masterpiece appeared on the wall of a beauty salon in Nottingham.

The picture shows a girl playing with a tire like a hula hoop, and next to the painting is a broken bicycle without a rear wheel, writes Hypebeast.

The owner of the beauty salon Alex Mitchell said that a van with darkened windows stood near his salon for about two hours, the driver pretended that the car had broken down. Then a stranger entered the salon and ordered two drinks. When asked who painted the graffiti, the stranger just winked.

After that in Instagram account the artist has an image of graffiti.

Note that street artist Banksy prefers to remain anonymous and mostly draws graffiti on other people’s property. It also became known that Banksy “opened” its own store in London, from which it will be possible to buy goods online.

Recall that during the quarantine, Banksy painted his own toilet with frolicking rats, and then decorated the London Underground car with rats.

“FACTS” wrote that a year ago Banksy’s painting with chimpanzees sitting in parliament was sold for a record $ 12 million.

Photo Instagram / banksy, hypebeast.com

123

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter