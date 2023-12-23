No sooner had it been installed than Banksy's latest work disappeared: two men were filmed stealing the work from a south London street, less than an hour after it was confirmed as an authentic work on the Instagram account of the famous street artist.

The work was a Stop road sign, covered by three planes similar to military drones. A selection of photos had been uploaded to Banksy's Instagram page without a caption or explanation, confirming their authenticity. In a video shared on social media, onlookers watch two men tear down the sign at the junction of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham at around 12.30pm (local time). In the video, witnesses can be heard saying “oh my God” as one of the two men takes the road sign and runs away.

Due to the artist's notoriety, selling a stolen Banksy can be difficult. Last year, three men in their 30s were jailed in France for the theft and manipulation of a Banksy painting that paid tribute to the victims of the 2015 attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris. Six months later, in another incident, eight people were arrested for the theft of a mural painted by the elusive street artist from a wall on the outskirts of Kiev. In 2019, a man who had taken a Banksy sculpture from a plinth in central London contacted police after it was stolen and turned up at Sotheby's auction house. The Drinker's auction notes stated that the work had been “mysteriously recovered”, suggesting that it had been taken by Banksy or his associates and, after consulting the police, Sotherby's said it was satisfied that the seller had the right legal to put the work up for auction.

The plane on the stop sign resembled those in Banksy's 2017 artwork Civilian Drone Strike, which depicted a trio of drones bombing a child's drawing of a house. It was auctioned at Art The Arms Fair and raised £205,000 for Reprieve and Campaign Against Arms Trade. Banksy has installed other pieces this year, including Valentine's Day Mascara, a mural weighing 3.8 tonnes, which appeared on the side of a house in Margate, Kent, on Valentine's Day. The mural depicted a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and a missing tooth, wearing an apron and yellow dish gloves and throwing a man into a chest freezer. In September it was placed in the foyer of the exhibition Art of Banksy on Regent Streetin central London, where it can be viewed for free.