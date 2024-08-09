After an ibex, two elephants and three monkeys, Banksy published a picture of a howling wolf on Thursday. The work was painted on a satellite dish and soon disappeared – unknown persons took it with them. The police are investigating the theft.

The next picture shows two pelicans fishing for fish on the facade of the house. The snack bar is in Walthamstow. On Wednesday, a number of people took to the streets there to protest against the right-wing extremist riots in the country. Local residents speculated whether Banksy might have wanted to express his support? The street artist has not yet given any clues as to the meaning.

The message of the new motifs is therefore a matter of speculation. Some people speculated online that the animal pictures could be understood as a criticism of the right-wing extremist riots. The portal “Time Out” asked whether Banksy could ultimately use his gradually unveiled series to draw a connection to climate change, biodiversity or another topic.

