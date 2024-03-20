LONDON. It was vandalized overnight Banksy's environmentalist graffiti appeared in London just last Sunday on the side wall of a residential building on Hornsey Road, in the Finsbury Park area, on the northern outskirts of London. The work is now largely covered in white paint, poured onto the original drawing depicting a tree with bare branches (and splashes of green paint to simulate leaves) which the same elusive Bristol writer had attributed to himself through his regulars social channels.

The mural, yet another artistic creation denouncing the mysterious Banksy, was painted in front of a real withered tree, still green until last year, and now pruned of all its leaves along the road in question. And it had immediately become a destination for attention and curiosity, attracting the interest of crowds of visitors and arousing reactions of pride from some of the residents in the area: some of whom had interpreted it as a sign of closeness on the part of the famous street artist and of social “solidarity” towards them.

One of them, Matt McKenna, today commented to the media on the defacement of the work – which took place last night – as “a real shame”. The incident was also reported to the local municipal council of the Islington district, responsible for the area, whose leaders made it known that they wanted to verify the problematic possibility of some form of restoration.