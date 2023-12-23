The Metropolitan Police has opened an investigation into what it considers the theft of a work by the British artist Banksya 'Stop' road sign featuring three military drones, 'removed' yesterday at a road junction in south London, as soon as the famous street art exponent claimed paternity. A robbery in broad daylight, complete with shears, and under the gaze of passers-by and witnesses who immortalized the scene with their cell phones.

The work – according to a gallery owner interviewed by the BBC – it could also be worth 500 thousand pounds, over 575 thousand euros. “It's not a simple sign, it's a work of art displayed in that spot for the community. It's street art and it's made for the people”, commented Jasmine Ali, local councillor, who said she was certain of the fact that the work is recovered and put back in its place. In the meantime a new sign has been erected in place of the old one, assured the police. Before asking for the public's collaboration: “We know of the video circulating online in which the sign is seen being taken away. Anyone in possession of information on the incident or on the whereabouts of the stolen work should contact the police.”