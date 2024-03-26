pictures

A new mural by Banksy appeared in mid-March on a building in Finsbury Park, a neighborhood in north London: a flow of green paint, sprayed on a white wall behind a tree with pruned and bare branches. Subsequently, the artist confirmed the authorship of the work on his social channels. Just a few days and here's the twist: a resident of the area announced that one of the people filmed during the installation of the mural was Banksy himself. And indeed, one of the men hovering around the mural bears a striking resemblance to Robin Gunningham, the man many believe to be Banksy.

The images captured around 10am on Saturday 23 March show a man with graying hair who looks so much like Gunningham.



