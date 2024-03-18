Banksy, the most famous street artist in the world has struck again. This time in Hornsey Road, Finsbury Park, north London. After hours of speculation on the authorship of the work that appeared on a building in the English capital, the mysterious and anonymous artist confirms its authorship, as usual on Instagram.

The work was created on a white wall, in a small grassy courtyard of some council houses between Horsey Road and Christie Court, in front of a bare tree. Right from the shrub, in the night, Banksy threw buckets of green paint on the wall, while on the base of the wall he drew a human figure, probably a little girl, with a pump tank in her hand, also green. The work is made up of two parts, the actual mural and the – real – tree that stands in front of it, completely bare and pruned. The green wall acts as a backdrop to the tree, creating the illusion of a vast canopy.

After word of the presence of the new mural spread, a crowd of residents rushed to see it, rejoicing at the artist's choice to express himself in that very neighborhood. The local authorities are very happy to host a Banksy: “It will be a great prestige and attraction for the neighbourhood.” Some residents are less so: James Roebuck, a 26-year-old who has an apartment right next to the new mural, told the Daily Mail: «Now I'm afraid for my rent, my landlord will blow it up!».

As for the message, there seems to be no doubt: nature is in difficulty, it must be protected, supported, helped to regrow.