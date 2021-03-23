Banksy, the most famous urban artist in the world even though his identity is not known, has achieved a record on Tuesday and moved a country to life. His work Game changer, a tribute to the health workers who at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic mysteriously appeared in the corridor of Southampton General Hospital (in England), has been auctioned by Christie’s in London for 16,758,000 pounds (19,422,522 euros, just over $ 23 million), a world record for a job by the British artist at a bid. And most of the money will be donated to the British National Health Service (NHS), a charity that has communicated the same day that the United Kingdom celebrates the first anniversary of the country’s lockdown.

The work, made in charcoal, shows a child playing with a nurse doll, as if she were a superheroine, while Batman and Spiderman appear thrown in a trash can, since they can do nothing against the covid. The work, titled Game changer (Change in game or rule change, a play on words in English that refers to the crucial role of health professionals since the child has changed his toy), was given to the health center with the following message: “Thank you for everything you are doing. I hope this illuminates this place a bit, even though it’s done in black and white. “

The amount raised by the painting far exceeded its starting price of two million pounds and will be donated to health and charities linked to the NHS. In a statement, the co-head of Contemporary and Postwar Art for Europe at Christie’s, Katharine Arnold, highlighted the “significant” of having reached that amount on the same day that the United Kingdom “holds a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of the first confinement and after so many lives have been lost in the world ”. The Christie’s expert notes that “with the perfect image of the little boy playing with his superhero doll; a nurse with the logo of the Red Cross, (Banksy) perfectly captured the essence of this moment ”.

Also the head of the Southampton University Hospital, David French, said this Tuesday, after learning of the auction result that “this incredible gift will be priceless in helping us focus on promoting and protecting the well-being of our employees while they heal and they recover from last year ”. The hospital will continue to display a copy of the work on its walls.

Banksy’s previous auction record was a work showing the House of Commons of the British Parliament overflowing with chimpanzees that sold for 9.8 million pounds (11.3 million euros, 13.4 million dollars) in October 2019, a Christie’s spokeswoman confirmed to Efe. That painting, about 4 meters wide and titled Give back parliament (“Transferred Parliament”) was painted by the Bristol artist in 2009 and also then its sale price exceeded that estimated by the auction house Sotheby’s.