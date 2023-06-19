Sasha Hampton and Jamie Donaghy are at the front of the line at the Museum of Modern Art in Glasgow (GoMa) just before nine o’clock on Sunday. A Banksy exhibit opens in ten minutes. Are they fans? “Superfans,” smiles Sasha Hampton. Why have they been there for over four hours? “Why not?” Jamie Donaghy responds more seriously: “Banksy is a great artist. He fights against inequality, against capitalism and for change.” Is street art suitable for a museum? “His art is relevant everywhere, even in the museum.”

For the first time in 14 years, a museum has an exhibition of Banksy again, one in which the street artist has contributed. In 2009, the last authorized exhibition was in Bristol, the southern English city where the anonymous artist is said to have come from. The official reason why he chose the GoMA in Glasgow is the statue of the first Duke of Wellington in front of the museum building. Wellinton has had a traffic cone on his head for 40 years. Every time the police removed it, one came back. Now the city cherishes Wellington with a pylon. “It is my favorite piece of art in the UK,” Banksy writes.

The exhibition Cut & Run includes his work from the past 25 years. The original templates of, for example, the kissing cops, the girl with the balloon and the gymnast doing a handstand at a bombed flat in Ukraine can be seen – the latter including fragments of a broken building. With such well-prepared stencils, he can create his signature graffiti art. That always has to be done quickly, he writes: “Most artists have an obsession that defines their work. Monet had light, Hockney had color, I have the police response time.”

He kept the templates hidden for years because they could be used as evidence, for example in an accusation of damaging a building. “But that moment seems to have passed, so now I can exhibit them as works of art.” To add: “I’m not sure what the biggest crime is.”

Cult status

Banksy’s art is full of humour, irony and cynicism. He acts against capitalism, against intolerance, against war and against injustice. His statements are often simple and powerful and his anonymity has earned him cult status. The main criticism of him is that he does not contribute to solutions, that he does not really participate in the public debate due to his anonymity and that his art is in fact standing still. His now best-known work – a print on canvas by The Girl With Balloon which Banksy put through a framed remote controlled shredder at auction in 2018 – is in fact a continuation of his work I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This Shit from 2014, a drawing from an auction of a work of art with this text.

But the same message was delivered much more forcefully: images of the stunt are etched in everyone’s memory. In Glasgow, it is shown in detail how he assembled the shredder work, with clear explanations and a major reconstruction of the work. He called in a man from Bristol who knows everything about remote-controlled boats. They spent a year inventing, building and testing. At least a hundred cloths went through the shredder as a test. And it still went wrong, just after it was auctioned for 1.18 million euros. The shredder jammed half way through.

Banksy had expected that the buyer would no longer want the artwork, but that was not the case. The buyer asked Banksy to ensure that the shredder would not finish its job. Banksy and his team did. The new artwork was sold for 22 million euros in 2021. Afterwards, Banksy’s studio determined that a little talcum powder had succeeded in completely destroying the girl with the balloon.

Fake exhibits

Banksy and his team were given free rein by GoMa Cut & Run to put together. It was worked on in secret for two years and unique because Banksy has been working on an exhibition for a long time, the museum says. Over the past fourteen years there have been projects by Banksy, such as the ‘anti-amusement park’ Dismaland in the English seaside resort of Weston-super-Mare. But in the meantime he campaigned against unauthorized exhibitions, such as a permanent exhibition in the Moco Museum in Amsterdam. He would never ask for money to see his street art, he said of the “fake exhibitions”. A ticket for Cut & Run in Glasgow costs approximately 17.50 euros. Taking pictures is prohibited. Your phone must be in a sealed case. There are employees who make polaroids. Those are free again.

At the end of the exhibition hangs a work of art with the text ‘Exit Through the Gift Shop’ – presumably referring to a documentary of his from 2010 and referring to the depraved art world. As so often, Banksy puts you on the wrong track: in Glasgow there is indeed a gift shop where a poster (15 pounds) and a book (25 pounds) are for sale. Includes printed canvas bag authorized by Banksy. But after the gift shop, the exhibition is not over yet. You walk through a boys room with a poster of The Specials and with military planes and helicopters. Afterwards, the public can apply graffiti on a wall themselves. Completely legal.

Does Banksy’s art fit in a museum now? The humor, the irony and the cynicism come out well. On the first day, the audience seems to be having a great time. In addition to the stencil work, various interesting installations and images can be seen, such as an riot police officer riding a rocking horse and a full cattle truck with cuddly pigs and cows. Banksy himself also gives an answer to the question of where his art belongs somewhere at the end. “The canvases, the prints, all the ‘real’ art I made don’t matter. Only the street work will last.”