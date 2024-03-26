After years of rumors and indiscretions that have never been confirmed, photos of a man spotted at the site of Banksy's latest mural in Finsbury Park, a neighborhood in north London, have prompted enthusiasts to speculate that the secret artist may have broken his cover.

The image, taken by a resident, shows a man with graying hair who bears a striking resemblance to the man who is believed to be the famous writer. The photos, taken at 10am on March 23, depict a man with graying hair and features similar to Robin Gunninghamthe man many believe to be Banksy's true identity.

The 53-year-old from Bristol has long been rumored to be the person behind this nickname. A photo taken in Jamaica in 2004 claimed to show the artist's face for the first time. The photo showed a man with glasses and curly hair looking out of the frame and was first published in 2008 on the front page of the Mail on Sunday, which claimed to have unmasked the artist.

In the new photos, taken at the site of Banksy's latest mural, you can see a man who resembles the subject of the Jamaica photo, albeit a few years older. The artwork, which adorns the side of a building on Hornsey Road, shows splashes of green paint that look like leaves behind a leafless tree. There is also a drawing of a woman holding a pressure paint sprayer.

Banksy confirmed it was one of his works in an Instagram post on Monday, March 18, just hours after it appeared overnight over the weekend. However, just three days later, the priceless street work, which had since been fenced off, was vandalized with white paint. The new photos show a man who bears a striking resemblance to Robin Gunningham, talking to people through the fence and climbing a ladder to work on the vandalized mural.