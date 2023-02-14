Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency – Coinciding with Valentine’s Day, Banksy defends the fight against domestic violence with his most recent work: a graffiti on the wall of a house in the coastal city of Margate, in the United Kingdom. And as usual in In his art, Banksy plays with perspectives and real objects to send a message. In this case, the container was already present in the house and the artist has added a beaten woman throwing her husband inside. He has recognized the graffiti as his own on his Instagram account, where he has also published its caption: “Mask of Valentine’s Day”. The container has been removed for security reasons as it is found on public land, although the authorities of the region assure that they will speak with the owner of the house to discuss options for the preservation of the work.-Editorial-









