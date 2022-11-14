It looks like a girl, maybe a little older. She dresses as a gymnast and performs a figure with her legs while she supports herself with her arms on the floor. The drawing or graffiti is by Banksy, as the British artist of unknown identity has confirmed in your instagram account. A short text accompanies the image with the location: it is one of the walls that remains standing from a destroyed apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Borodianka, on the outskirts of kyiv. The young woman seems to make an impossible balance on the ruins of a place devastated by Russia last February.

Borodianka has become one of the symbols of Russian barbarism around kyiv, along with Bucha and Irpin. More than 200 people were killed and dozens are still missing. This terrible insignia is what has drawn Banksy to the city.

As he already did in the Gaza Strip or in a Syrian refugee camp in Calais (France), the artist has launched his criticism against the terror of the war in an emblematic place despite himself. The urban creator devises his art to be exposed outdoors, in the streets of dozens of cities around the world, without having to pay to see it. Always with the intention of creating awareness around issues such as inequality, capitalism or the hypervigilance to which we are subjected.

A woman takes a photo in front of graffiti attributed to Banksy in Borodianka, Ukraine. Andrew Kravchenko (AP)

Two other works, of a similar bill, have begun to circulate through social networks, but have not appeared, for the moment, in any of Banksy’s official accounts. Nor have they been claimed by Pest Control, the non-profit organization created by the author to verify his works. In one of them, a judoka with a black belt falls to the ground after a boy, also dressed in a kimono, throws him into a hold. The man who is unable to beat the kid reminds Putin. The Russian president is a lover of martial arts, in addition to having the category of black belt. Last February, after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, the International Judo Federation (IJF) issued a statement announcing that it was suspending the president as its honorary president and ambassador.

The third graffiti that has appeared and whose authorship is also unknown represents another young rhythmic gymnastics athlete who moves a ribbon and stands on one foot over a large hole in another building destroyed by the Russian invasion.

Two citizens pass in front of another of the works attributed to Banksy. Andrew Kravchenko (AP)

