Artist Banksy has created a new work in the Ukrainian village of Borodyanka

Anonymous British artist Banksy arrived in Ukraine. He posted the corresponding post on Instagram. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

He painted graffiti on a partially destroyed house in the village of Borodyanka, Kyiv region. On the wall of a high-rise building, an acrobat girl is depicted standing on her hands and balancing on a piece of concrete.

In June, Prime Minister of Ireland Michol Martin visited Borodyanka. He visited this locality after meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

On November 9, actor Sean Penn arrived in Kyiv. The artist met with Zelensky and handed him his Oscar statuette. According to Zelensky, she will stay in Ukraine until the end of the special military operation.