STJ does not recognize conflict of jurisdiction between processes that run in courts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro
The STJ (Supreme Court of Justice) decided, on Thursday (2.Mar.2023), that there is no conflict of competences between the cases against the Americans that run in the courts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The company had requested an opinion from the autarchy claiming that only the judge in charge of the judicial reorganization could decide on actions against the company. read the full of the decision (266 KB).
Minister Raul Araújo’s decision favored the retailer’s creditor banks, which filed several lawsuits at the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) and obtained favorable decisions. Among them are Bradesco, Safra, Santander and Itaú.
In the document, Araújo refuted Americanas’ allegations and stated that the TJ-SP is qualified to promote the early production of evidence against the retailer.
“The reorganization court does not have exclusive competence, especially when there is still no risk of asset constriction of those under reorganization or any type of obstacle to the course of the reorganization procedure, as in the case file”, said the minister.
“The competence conflict is not characterized. In fact, the case in the file, which deals with the judicial recovery procedure, does not provoke the formation of a truly universal court with competence to judge all actions, knowledge or execution, on assets, interests and businesses of recovering parties “decided Araújo.
The legal dispute between the banks and Americanas has dragged on since the announcement of the company’s financial statement on January 11 of this year. The retailer has a debt of more than R$40 billion, with the largest portion going to financial institutions.
Through judicial measures, these creditors have already tried to overthrow the company’s judicial recovery process, gain access to messages exchanged between executives and prohibit the sale of assets belonging to the trio of Americanas shareholders – Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira.
#Banks #win #Americanas #court
Leave a Reply