STJ does not recognize conflict of jurisdiction between processes that run in courts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

The STJ (Supreme Court of Justice) decided, on Thursday (2.Mar.2023), that there is no conflict of competences between the cases against the Americans that run in the courts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The company had requested an opinion from the autarchy claiming that only the judge in charge of the judicial reorganization could decide on actions against the company. read the full of the decision (266 KB).

Minister Raul Araújo’s decision favored the retailer’s creditor banks, which filed several lawsuits at the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) and obtained favorable decisions. Among them are Bradesco, Safra, Santander and Itaú.

In the document, Araújo refuted Americanas’ allegations and stated that the TJ-SP is qualified to promote the early production of evidence against the retailer.

“The reorganization court does not have exclusive competence, especially when there is still no risk of asset constriction of those under reorganization or any type of obstacle to the course of the reorganization procedure, as in the case file”, said the minister.