Banks will not provide services on the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday, on October 12th. Bank branches will return to normal operation on Friday (October 13, 2023). The announcement was made by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks). Bills due on October 12th can be paid, without surcharges, on the next business day, on Friday (Oct 13th). Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 45 kB).