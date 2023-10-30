The Central Bank of the Russian Federation will be able to punish, including fine, banks if they open accounts for teenagers from 14 to 18 years old without the consent of parents, guardians, etc. This will be possible if amendments to the law “On Banks and Banking Activities” are adopted, in which it is planned to establish the obligation of credit institutions in this case to obtain written permission from representatives of minors.

Representatives of the Popular Front project “For the Rights of Borrowers” ​​approached Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Sergei Neverov with such an initiative. “Front-line soldiers” also consider it necessary to exclude the possibility of minors taking on credit obligations in any form.

As Izvestia was told in the ONF project “For the Rights of Borrowers,” in recent years banks have increased the issuance of debit cards to minors with a passport. Moreover, as project monitoring has shown, they do this without parental consent. In the remote form, there is not even an option to upload a written application with permission.

In addition, representatives of teenagers are not even informed that accounts are being opened for minors, the “front-line soldiers” note. Therefore, they cannot prevent their children from becoming involved in illegal activities. First of all, in the so-called droppership, when teenagers, for a small fee, provide their cards to transfer funds stolen from citizens’ accounts to them.

However, there is no direct requirement to obtain the consent of parents or representatives to open accounts for minors 14–18 years old. The Civil Code contains a list of transactions for which permission must be obtained. Opening an account is not included, which is what banks use. Moreover, there is no provision for punishment for violations in this area.

According to the head of the project “For the Rights of Borrowers” ​​Evgenia Lazareva, the establishment of a legislative requirement will not limit youth in any way, and parents or guardians will at least be aware and be able to prevent possible risks.

“And the Central Bank will have the power to punish banks that ignore and interpret the law in their favor,” she said.

Lazareva expressed hope that the initiative will be approved by deputies. And after the Central Bank is vested with powers, it will be possible to make changes to the Code of Administrative Offenses and determine the amount of fines and the scale of penalties for banks, added the head of the project “For the Rights of Borrowers.”

As Evgenia Lazareva reported, the initiative has already been presented to Sergei Neverov. The deputy speaker’s representative confirmed that the ONF proposed the concept of this, in her words, important and necessary initiative.

“Now deputies Sergei Neverov and Natalya Kostenko are working on it in order to formulate it as a bill,” she clarified.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

