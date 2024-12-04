Immediate online transfers will be free in most banks from January 9, 2025. A decision adopted by financial institutions to adapt to the new European regulations in the sector, as this newspaper has been able to confirm.

In March of this year, the European Union approved a regulation to regulate this specific type of money transfers and standardize the regulations. “To create an integrated market for immediate euro transfers, it is essential that such transactions are processed in accordance with a common set of rules and requirements,” the regulation states.

An immediate transfer is one that “allows funds to be credited to the beneficiary’s account in a few seconds and at any time. Availability twenty-four hours a day and every day of the year is an intrinsic characteristic of immediate transfers, which must meet specific conditions, in particular with regard to the time of receipt of payment orders, processing, credit and the value date. In short, they are transfers of money from one account to another in a period of time of just 10 seconds.

To date, these have a cost, even if done over the internet. Cost that is usually a fixed minimum, a percentage or a combination of both, depending on the bank. But the regulations approved in the EU force entities to adapt. ‘The fees charged by a payment service provider to payers and beneficiaries in relation to the sending and receiving of immediate transfers shall not be higher than the fees charged by that payment service provider in relation to the sending and receiving of other transfers of equivalent type,” the regulations say.









In practical terms, what the standard says is that Ordinary transfers must have the same cost as immediate transfers. Through online channels, in practically all banks ordinary money transfers are free, so as of January 9, immediate transfers will also be free.

«Many Spanish banks have been offering immediate transfers for some time, but few consumers use them and prefer ordinary transfers, which are often free, while the others are generally not and can have a high cost, as is the case at Bankinter (which charges 0.4% of the amount with a minimum of 12 euros) or Caixabank (which charges a fixed amount of 1.99 euros plus 0.4% of the amount transferred, with a minimum of 3.95 euros)”, states the OCU.

This will affect the digital channel more, while in person any type of transfer will continue to have a cost

Banks are already adapting their systems to these changes and are announcing that from then on these transfers will be free, just like ordinary transfers through digital channels. «At Caixabank, all those clients linked to the ‘Día a Día’ program, clients with an online account and Imagin clients (around 17 million in total), have subsidized ordinary transfers and, therefore, as of January They will also be able to make free immediate transfers,” says Caixabank.

At Banco Santander, for their part, they point out that “in the majority of cases, our clients do not pay for ordinary transfers and that policy is not going to change. From January 9 The immediate ones will also be free. BBVA and also Banco Sabadell point out the same approach, where they also point out that the change “is being implemented technologically right now and will be ready in January.” Bankinter, for its part, also points out that they will match the cost of their ordinary and immediate transfers, which ‘de facto’ means making them free in online channels.

Beyond this, in operations in the office, by telephone or through the ATM, the situation will also change since the price of ordinary and immediate transfers must be equal. And in these cases they will have a cost, as until now, since the objective of financial entities, according to sources in the sector, is to encourage customers to carry out most of their operations through digital channels with free online services.