Government estimates that 1.5 million will benefit in the 1st month of the program, which aims to reduce the default rate

The banks that will join Desenrola Brasil will have to remove Brazilians with debts of up to R$ 100 from the default list. The announcement was made by the Minister of Farm, Fernando Haddadin conversation with journalists at the launch of the program, this Monday (17.Jul.2023).

“The main banks that are entering the program, the prerequisite is that this negativity has been removed [dos valores de até R$100] The from today. Going forward, the program will expand and include the non-financial sector, such as electricity companies, retail store tickets and other debts”said Haddad.

In all, it is estimated that 1.5 million Brazilians will benefit from the measure, and the amount of de-negativation will reach approximately R$ 100 million. The number of people benefited may grow with the adhesion of more banks to Desenrola Brasil.

Still according to the minister, the operations for debt negotiations must be carried out directly with the participating banks – there was no disclosure of the names of the participating financial institutions.

“Us [Ministério da Fazenda] we will follow up, but we depend on the information from the banks. The operations will also be monitored by the Central Bank”he said.

On this 2nd (17.jul) the government announced the contribution of R$ 50 billion to Level 2, of people who earn up to R$ 20,000 and have debts with banks. The amount will be made available as a presumed credit – that is, in the form of tax compensation on the amounts traded.

“This negotiation will be direct with the banks. The person needs to enter the bank channel. The negotiation will have an incentive that, for every BRL 1 discount granted, it can be calculated in BRL 1 of presumed credit”said Haddad.

Watch the announcement about the program (24min10s):