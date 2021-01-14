The Russian Central Bank is preparing to oblige financial organizations to respond to customer complaints; the draft law is going to be prepared by spring, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

Thus, banks, MFOs and other market players will promptly solve problems with consumers. Now the procedure and terms for considering appeals are not clearly spelled out in the law. The main goal of the new initiative is to facilitate communication.

If the law is adopted, then banks will have to respond to requests from Russians within 15 calendar days (in some cases, the period may be extended to 30 days). As indicated in the Central Bank, the bank will have to react on the merits, and not be limited to “unsubscribe”. “The absence of a deadline for responding to citizens’ appeals for financial organizations, for example, in 59-FZ, allows them to evade and ignore complaints. The bill just eliminates this gap, “commented Evgenia Lazareva, head of the All-Russia People’s Front project” For the Rights of Borrowers “.

Earlier in January, a senior lawyer at BMS Law Firm Vladimir Shalaev called a way not to remain in debt to the bank after the loan is paid off. He clarified that it is necessary to close the credit account. Sometimes this can be done in the online application, and if there is no such option, then you need to write a statement at the bank and get a certificate of the absence of debt.