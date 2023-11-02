Fraudsters are more active during holidays, and the upcoming National Unity Day is no exception, banks said. Financial organizations explained what types of criminal schemes there are.

Pochta Bank reported that it had recorded several variations of fraud, including those aimed at the elderly and people receiving social benefits from the state.

“Elderly people receive phone calls from fake employees of the SFR (Social Fund of Russia. – Ed.). They say that in honor of the holiday, pensioners are entitled to additional payments from the state, and they offer to take over the registration of such benefits themselves. Having confused the victim, they try to lure out an SMS code to access the bank’s personal account – in this way they can not only steal all the funds, but also take out a loan for a large amount,” said the financial institution.

They noted that scammers influence younger audiences using the Internet and, for example, on social networks or messengers they can tell that women on maternity leave receive social payments for children in honor of the holiday from the state, and offer to follow a link to a fake website, leaving there are bank card details for payments. As a result, payments are not received, and money is debited from the account of the person who left the information.

“Under no circumstances should you tell anyone, even bank employees, the short code from SMS messages, bank card details and the CVV code on the reverse side. Moreover, you should not continue talking on the phone with strangers who offer various assistance in obtaining this or that money. It’s better to hang up the call and call this or that structure yourself,” Pochta Bank emphasized.

Another scam is offering big discounts on travel. Attackers organize mass mailings in instant messengers or social networks with an offer to buy a last-minute tour or tickets at a big discount; they distribute a link to a phishing site supposedly to pay for the tour. As a result, network users who fall for the trick can transfer money to the scammers’ account.

“You should be as vigilant as possible when receiving messages from strangers or companies: the links they contain are most likely phishing. Buy tours and tickets only on the official websites of companies. Find the website of the company that sent you the offer and make sure that this information really is there, or call the phone number and check the information at the contact center,” the credit institution advised.

Director of the Information Security Department of Rosbank Mikhail Ivanov also noted that almost any information occasion, including public holidays, is actively used by attackers who constantly change deception scenarios.

“Usually, on the eve of the holidays, the transaction activity of citizens increases in connection with the purchase of various goods. A large number of phishing sites may appear on the Internet, imitating official resources, offering to purchase goods at a deep discount,” he said.

The UBRD press service emphasized that it is important not to confuse scammers with stores and manufacturers of goods and services that organize sales in early November.

“Criminals can use various schemes: they create fake Internet pages, advertise products at low prices, promise win-win lotteries and sweepstakes, and also actively post on messengers and social networks. In all schemes, scammers pursue one goal – to obtain information about a person’s bank cards and access to remote banking services,” the credit organization added.

The key difference may be a slight difference in the addresses of the pages of marketplaces or stores on the Internet, by one character or letter, so when purchasing goods on the Internet you should always be vigilant, UBRD said. They reminded that you should not click on suspicious links or pass on information about codes received from the bank to other people.

In addition, during the holidays you should not give in to the hype; you should check the names of sites and make purchases only on trusted resources. For payments on the Internet, it is better to have a separate card, UBRD recommended.

In turn, Zenit Bank, speaking about telephone fraud, explained that the mechanics of deception are mostly based on emotions of potential victims such as fear, curiosity, self-interest, which is enhanced by the need for urgent decision-making. Most often, calls made on behalf of “law enforcement agencies” and intimidation of bank customers are used, it added.

Earlier, on September 22, Associate Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the Russian Economic University. G.V. Plekhanov Mary Valishvili said that you can recognize telephone scammers by key phrases in a conversation. According to her, scammers often mention that the conversation is strictly confidential, talk about pseudo-transactions on bank accounts, and also mention relatives who allegedly got into trouble.