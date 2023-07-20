Renegotiating bank debts is up to the banks, says Febraban; amounts can only be debited after formalizing a contract

A February (Brazilian Federation of Banks) issued an alert for scams involving Desenrola Brasil, a debt renegotiation program that came into force on Monday (17.Jul.2023). The aim of the project is to reintroduce people with credit restrictions into the economy, allowing for better conditions for renegotiating bank debts.

According to the entity, criminals can take advantage of the program to apply scams through false links and social engineering, which uses techniques to trick the user into providing confidential data and carrying out financial transactions.

In this 1st phase of the program, financial institutions clear the names of people with debts of up to R$100. The debt is not forgiven. Only the debtor ceases to have a dirty name and can contract new loans and carry out operations.

There is also the possibility of renegotiating debts with banks by debtors with income of up to R$ 20,000. Desenrola only covers debts incurred up to December 31, 2022.

“It is very important that the client does not click on links received by messaging applications, social networks and sponsored on search engines. Contact your bank yourself. Make sure that proposals for sending amounts are not accepted in order to guarantee better conditions for renegotiating debts. We reinforce that it is only possible to renegotiate debts through the official channels of the banks”, said, in a note, Adriano Volpini, director of Febraban’s Fraud Prevention Committee.

Febraban advises that people interested in renegotiating debts within Desenrola Brasil seek information only within the official channels of the banks that joined the program, such as in branches, on the internet banking or in your banking apps. If you are going to trade on the internet bankingthe entity suggests that, for access, the user himself enters the address of the financial institution.

If the customer is suspicious of any proposal or value, he should contact the bank through its official channels. In addition, only after formalizing a renegotiation contract can the user have the amounts debited from the account, on the agreed dates.

Another alert is, in the case of bank slips, to check at the time of payment whether it is actually being made to the financial institution with which the customer has a pending item.

Febraban adds that it does not send a statement to renegotiate debts in Desenrola. If you receive any message with the logo of the entity or banks, the customer must discard it and contact the official channels of the financial institution, such as branch, internet banking and banking application.

With information from Brazil Agency.