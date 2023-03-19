Banks | UBS’s intentions to buy the crisis bank Credit Suisse progressed over the weekend

Swiss banking authorities have been trying to speed up trading in order to finish it before Monday, Reuters reports.

Swiss bank UBS’s intentions to buy struggling Credit Suisse have progressed over the weekend, reports news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters’ unnamed sources, UBS has initially applied to the Swiss government for $6 billion in support to cover the costs of a potential acquisition of its competitor. With the financing, USB could cover, among other things, the costs arising from the merger of the banks and possible court costs, Reuters’ sources estimate.

The merger of Credit Suisse’s operations with UBS could lead to the dismissal of up to 10,000 employees, Reuters estimates.

The representatives of UBS, Credit Suisse or the Swiss government have not commented on the subject over the weekend.

Information that USB would consider buying its long-term competitor started at the end of the week. Friday’s Financial Times (FT) told based on anonymous sources, that the major bank UBS is in talks to buy the crisis-ridden Credit Suisse, either in whole or in part.

According to FT, the boards of directors of both UBS and Credit Suisse have met over the weekend to discuss a possible merger.

Normally, USB should give shareholders six weeks to consult on the acquisition. However, according to Reuters, the Swiss banking regulatory authorities have tried to speed up the transaction so that it can be completed over the weekend, at the latest before the market opens on Monday.

Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung said on Saturday, that the Swiss government, i.e. the Federal Council, held an extraordinary meeting regarding Credit Suisse on Saturday evening.

Credit Suisse the crisis started already last week after Silicon Valley Bank, located in Silicon Valley, had to be taken over by the US central bank as a result of a deposit flight.

Two other smaller banks also collapsed in the United States at the same time. However, Credit Suisse, one of the world’s 30 largest banks, is the first internationally significant bank to run into such great difficulties.

At its worst, Credit Suisse’s stock fell by as much as 30 percent on Wednesday. The bank applied for an emergency loan of more than 50 billion euros from the Swiss National Bank, but even that was not enough to calm the market for a moment. On Friday, the company’s stock fell by eight percent.

Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second largest bank, has been struggling with problems for a long time, and last year its losses grew to the largest since the 2008 financial crisis.