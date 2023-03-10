Banks | Trading in SVB bank shares suspended

Investors are trying to get rid of the shares of the troubled bank. According to financial news channel CNBC, SVB bank was looking for a buyer on Friday, as the bank’s financing taps had closed.

Trading The shares of the troubled American Silicon Valley Bank, or SVB bank, were suspended before the opening of the stock market in the United States, reports news agency AFP. Investors are trying to get rid of the shares of the bank, which has run into serious problems, in advance trading.

SVB Financial Group said on Wednesdaythat it had sold about $21 billion worth of securities it owned, and made an after-tax loss of about $1.8 billion on the sale.

Technology companies the bank, which has given a lot of credit, said that it is trying to organize a share issue to strengthen its capital. Financial news channel According to CNBC however, the bank was already looking for a buyer on Friday, i.e. practically a savior, because no new capital had been found.

The bank is now also suffering from deposit flight, when customers who have lost confidence withdraw their funds from their accounts.

Already on Thursday, 60 percent of the value of the bank’s shares disappeared. In Friday’s preliminary trading, the stock fell another 60 percent.

All banking stocks fell on Thursday in the United States, as the market speculated whether the problems are limited to SVB or whether there is a wider financial crisis.

For example, Morgan Stanley sent a bulletin to its clients in which the bank assured that SVB’s difficulties did not indicate wider problems.

SVB announced its results for the last quarter of last year and for the whole year in mid-January. It is difficult to foresee the difficulties that will arise from the results announcement figures.

The bank’s result weakened in October–December to 275 million dollars from 429 million dollars the previous year. However, the result for the whole year was 1.5 billion dollars.

The bank’s loan loss provisions were also at a fairly moderate level, i.e. 0.86 percent in relation to the entire loan portfolio. The bank’s risk-weighted core solvency ratio was around 15 percent, which is a good level.

