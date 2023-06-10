Itaú is at the top of the Brand Finance ranking, with US$ 8.7 billion; followed by Bradesco (US$ 5.1 billion) and Banco do Brasil (US$ 4.9 billion)

O Itau is the most valuable brand in Brazil. This is what the annual report “Brasil 100”, by the British consultancy Brand Finance. The study shows that the bank is valued at US$ 8.7 billion, a market value 70% higher than that of the 2nd place on the list, the Bradescoof US$ 5.1 billion.

Here’s the full of the report (28 MB).

Next is the Bank of Brazil, valued at $4.9 billion. According to the report, growth in the banking sector is 16% above the average for the country’s brands.

The annual report “Brasil 100” also shows that Itaú grew 32% compared to last year. The bank is the only Brazilian brand listed among the 500 most valuable in the world.

Bradesco, on the other hand, grew 33%, while Banco do Brasil recorded growth of 34% compared to 2022. Caixa Econômica Federalwhich ranks 5th in the rankinggrew 14% in the period, being valued at US$ 3.1 billion.

Read the list of the 10 most valuable brands in Brazil:

Itaú (US$8.7 billion); Bradesco (US$ 5.1 billion); Banco do Brasil (US$4.9 billion); Petrobras (US$3.9 billion); Cash ($3.1 billion); Vale ($2.2 billion); Natura ($2 billion); Skol ($1.8 billion); Brahma ($1.6 billion); Sadia ($1.6 billion).

Regarding brand value, the car rental segment was the one with the highest growth (87%) for the 2nd consecutive year. Banking, business services, clothing, chemicals, engineering and construction follow.

O ranking 2023 brought new names: big bank and Ypióca entered the list of 100 valuable brands for the 1st time. Already Cold spot and Bavaria returned to integrate the selected.

Most Valuable Brands

According to the report, the Equatorial Energy is the fastest growing brand in the ranking from the British consultancy, with a value 205% higher than that of 2022. Next are the car rental company Moved and the bank Nubank.

Read the list of brands that grew the most in Brazil: