Sunday, February 19, 2023
Banks | This is how the rise in interest rates can be seen: banks guarantee profit at the expense of savers

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
in World Europe
The rise in interest rates has benefited European banks, but savers have only received a small slice of the money brought in by the rise in interest rates.

Europeans the banks reap the benefits of rising interest rates for themselves. At the same time, the rise in interest rates has not equally benefited savers.

The interest rates on loans are now significantly higher than the interest rates paid by banks on deposits.

The financial benefit has not trickled down to the banks’ customer accounts, states the CFO of the German bank Commerzbank Bettina Orlopp Bloomberg’s in the story.

Several banks have transferred only a fraction of the income brought by the increase in interest rates to savers. Banks have benefited from the money lying in customers’ accounts. According to Bloomberg, the Italian Unicredit, the Spanish Santander, the Italian Intesa Sanpaolo and the German Deutsche Bank have acted in this way.

According to Bloomberg, for example, Santander has distributed to its customers 25 percent of the amount that the rise in interest rates brought to the bank in the last quarter of last year. At Commerzbank, the share is only ten percent. The rest of the financial benefit has remained with the banks.

Banks have made strong results precisely because of the rise in interest rates.

They have justified their actions by referring to term deposits where the interest rates have been increased. The long period of zero interest rates has also been cited as the reason.

Banks the profit flow can also be seen in Finland. Financial company OP recently said that its net interest income rose by 15 percent to 1.6 billion euros last year. The development of OP’s retail bank was especially strong. Net interest is generated by the difference between the interest charged on loans and the interest paid on deposits.

Before this, Nordea has reported a strong result. Small banks are even doing better than big banks. For example, S-Pankki and Oma Säästöpankki achieved the best results in their history in October–December.

“Banking is currently more profitable than it has been in a long time. At the end of last year and in the coming months, the situation is exceptionally good for banks’ interest margins,” said OP’s CEO Timo Ritakallio In the news recently published by HS.

According to Ritakallio, the situation in the interest rate market is now exceptionally favorable for banks.

Reference rates the sharp rise is distressing many mortgage borrowers. On Friday, Finland’s most common mortgage reference rate, the one-year Euribor, already rose to close to 3.6 percent.

At the same time, the six-month Euribor rose to more than 3.2 percent.

