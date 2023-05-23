Banks | There were disturbances in OP’s online and mobile bank during the evening

The disturbances prevented logging into OP’s banking services for about an hour and a half.

Finance group OP’s online and mobile bank experienced technical disturbances on Tuesday evening, the group says.

The disruptions at least prevented logging in with the bank’s mobile keys to both online and mobile banking. The disturbance lasted for more than an hour and a half.

According to the Downdetector website, which tracks outages, the outages started around 4:40 p.m. The OP said at around 18:20 that the problem has been fixed.

“OP’s services are working normally again. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers by the disruption,” OP’s communication told HS.

According to the Downdetector website, almost 2,500 disturbance reports about OP’s services were logged on the site at its worst.