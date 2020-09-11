Banks There is just one Nordea financial institution department in Finland, the place money is exchanged over-the-counter – lengthy queues accumulate on Annankatu in the course of the Korona interval

Helsinki Annankatu has lately seen an extended queue of individuals ready in entrance of the financial institution.

The queue is anticipated to have entry to Nordea Financial institution’s service desk for issues associated solely to money. There are not any different providers within the department.

“The Annankatu workplace is the one one [Nordean konttoreista] In Finland, which is a purely money workplace, ie it solely exists for money withdrawals and money deposits, ”says the enterprise director Minna Parhiala.

Nordea opened an Annankatu money department a couple of yr in the past.

“We determined to open this after we discovered that there’s nonetheless a necessity to make use of money. The bulk use playing cards, withdraw cash from merchandising machines or use cell funds, however there are additionally those that don’t need or will not be in a position to make use of them. ”

In keeping with the trade, the Annankatu department will be visited by 200-300 prospects a day.

Congestion within the financial institution the entrance has thus emerged in the course of the coronavirus, particularly on days when some huge cash is historically raised. Such are, for instance, pension contribution dates.

“We wish to defend each our prospects and our employees and preventing viruses is the explanation that the queue was born,” Parhiala says.

“The money workplace has been open all through Korona’s time, however presently solely ten prospects are admitted to the inside at a time, as a result of we observe the protection intervals instructed by the authorities.”

In keeping with the enterprise director, a number of prospects elevating money can be doing enterprise on the department from the start of the yr. The busiest money withdrawal days of the week are Monday and Friday.

“Nevertheless, the queue is shifting fairly quick, as the common transaction time is a couple of minutes.”

In keeping with the most effective trade You can even withdraw and deposit cash at Itäkeskus’ Nordea department. Nevertheless, this department is just not solely specialised in money transactions, like Annankatu, however there are different providers there as effectively.

“As well as, money can in fact be obtained from ATMs and the Nordea card as a purchase and withdraw service from Okay-stores and Tokmanni shops,” Parhiala reminds.