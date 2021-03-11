Banks There are still disruptions in Nordea’s banking services: margins are not reflected in all applications

Customers’ margin booking information is currently disabled in mobile banking and in the new view of online banking.

Nordean the disruption to banking services continued on Thursday.

Customers’ margin booking information is currently disabled in mobile banking and in the new view of online banking. In practice, therefore, margin provisions arising from card purchases do not appear in account transactions at all.

Instead, the account balance is displayed correctly, the bank says. You can follow the current situation from here.

Disruptions to Nordea’s services began last Sunday. The bank announced in advance a service outage caused by changes and maintenance of information systems. In connection with the renovation work, two old IT computer rooms were moved to a completely new data center environment. At the same time, Nordea renewed its telecommunications networks and installed new software.

From one the break, which began on Sunday night, was estimated to end at nine in the evening for cards and at midnight for other services.

However, not all services will be available again on Monday, and the bank’s customers will have to start a weekday without access to banking services.

Some of the services returned to use during Monday, but the problems continued on Tuesday. In the afternoon, the disruptions still concerned the visibility of online banking and mobile banking account transactions. By evening, Nordea said there were no longer any known disruptions to personal customer services.

Financial Supervision Authority supervising banks stated on Tuesday expecting an explanation from the bank as to why the service outage lasted so much longer than previously announced.

On Thursday, Nordea said that all its banking services are operating normally, except for margin booking information in mobile banking and the new view of online banking. In the old online bank, margin provisions are displayed in the usual way, the bank says.