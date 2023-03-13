Banks | The US State Guarantee Fund has started an auction for SVB

According to the media, the auction is supposed to pay the bank’s customers back for their deposits and it is supposed to end already on Sunday local time.

of the United States the state guarantee fund Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has started an auction of the Californian Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The matter was reported by, among others, the US financial news agency Bloomberg and the US media New York Times and The Wall Street Journal citing their sources.

According to the media, the auction is supposed to pay the bank’s customers back for their deposits and it is supposed to end already on Sunday local time.

Californians SVB, which financed technology companies, got into a crisis last week after announcing a multi-billion share issue. SVB specializes in financing growth companies.

The FDIC took control of SVB at the end of the week.