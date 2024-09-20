Banks | The problems with Nordea’s services continue, the bank opened a compensation form

Banks|Nordea has had problems logging into online and mobile banking all week.

Nordic there have been several disruptions in online and mobile services this week, which seem to continue.

Some customers have had problems logging into mobile and online banking, and digital services have also experienced slowness.

On Friday after one o’clock in the afternoon, Nordea’s customer service said the message service in Xthat there is a problem with logging into mobile and online banking again. The problem is being fixed.

Also for following the operation of online services to the Downdetector site according to sent user observations, there have been disturbances in Nordea’s services on Friday.

Nordic with its own notification of malfunctions by the side it is reported that its digital services have experienced intermittent disruptions during the past week.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and upset caused by the disruptions,” the site says.

The bank has also added a form to the page, through which you can apply for compensation if the disruptions have caused financial damage.

There have been login problems at least during Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

On Monday, Nordea’s communications manager Mari Yli-Sirniö told STT that the disruptions were due to the IT system maintenance work done over the weekend.