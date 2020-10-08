Banks The owners slept with fatal consequences: Aktia threw a share pot of more than seven million euros in the trash

When the insurance company Veritas merged with Aktia Bank ten years ago, Aktia shares were issued as payment. Many new owners never accepted the shares.

Aktia Bank announced on Tuesday that it will cancel more than 700,000 of its own shares that have landed in a savings account managed by the bank over the past ten years. The reason is that, for one reason or another, the legal owners of the shares have not registered them as their own.

The total value of the canceled shares, calculated at Aktia’s share price on Tuesday, is approximately EUR 7.2 million. It is a good percentage of Aktia’s total market capitalization, which was approximately EUR 700 million on Tuesday.

Why do the owners of such a valuable stock pot let their holdings evaporate into the air?

The story of the stock pot began ten years ago. At that time, the non-life insurance company Veritas was merged with Aktia Bank, and at the same time Aktia was listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

In a merger The owners of Veritas received a ten percent stake in the new company, which was paid in Aktia shares.

Veritas was a mutual insurance company, which means that it was owned by customers. The ownership was divided in proportion to the insurance premiums paid.

As a result of the merger, Aktia, which was listed on the stock exchange, had more than 50,000 shareholders, the majority of whom were Veritas customers.

Although the bank contacted all shareholders, nearly 40 percent of them never registered their shares.

Aktia’s corporate lawyer Mia Bengtsin According to the company, the ownership of the now canceled shares was divided among about 19,000 owners, ie the value of the average share pot at the stock exchange price on Tuesday was about 350 euros.

Bengtsin according to which every effort has been made to reach shareholders.

“In addition to letters, the matter has been communicated in many ways. Last last autumn, we published announcements in newspapers and also announced the issue in connection with the notice of the Annual General Meeting, ”says Bengts.

According to Bengts, in addition to private individuals, the owners include communities such as housing associations and companies, as well as estates.

“If it was just a few shares, the owner may have had quite a reasonable reason not to register,” Bengts says.

If the owner has no other shareholdings, he must have set up a book-entry account for the shares, which is usually subject to an annual fee. A brokerage fee must also be paid to the investment service provider for the sale of shares. Therefore, registering a few shares may not have made much financial sense.

“There are some bigger holdings, though. As for them, I can’t say why they haven’t been registered. “

Companies Act According to the company, in such a case, the company may cancel the unregistered shares ten years after the right to them has arisen.

Aktia’s share price rose eight percent on Tuesday. This was partly due to the cancellation of the shares, as the decrease in the number of shares increases the value of the remaining shares.

Currently, Aktia’s largest owners are the pension insurance company Veritas with an 8.6 per cent share and Svenska Litteratursällskapet i Finland with an 8.3 per cent share.