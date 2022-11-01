Banks | The malfunction of S-Bank’s online bank and mobile application has been fixed

There was a problem with logging into S-Pank’s online bank and mobile application on Monday, which happened again on Tuesday.

S-Bank The disruptions that occurred again in the online bank and in the operation of the mobile application on Tuesday are over, the bank says on Twitter.

According to it, logging into the services works normally again.

Less than an hour earlier, S-Pankki said on Twitter that in the online bank and mobile application already Monday evening the disorder had recurred.

On Monday, there was a problem logging in to S-Pank’s online bank and S-mobile application for about half an hour, which is why logging into the services was not necessarily successful.