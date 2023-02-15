Banks | The head of the World Bank is leaving his position: “I’m looking for new challenges”

Malpass is now in his fourth year at the helm of the World Bank. Before the World Bank, he worked at the US Treasury Department.

The World Bank manager David Malpass announced on Wednesday that he would leave his position by the end of June.

“After thinking about it for a long time, I have decided to look for new challenges. This provides an opportunity for a smooth management transition while the bank prepares for increasing global challenges,” 66-year-old Malpass said in a statement after informing the bank’s board of directors of his decision.

Malpass is now in his fourth year at the helm of the World Bank. Before the World Bank, he worked at the US Treasury Department.

The World Bank’s goal is to reduce poverty and promote global sustainable development. It lends, among other things, for the social and structural reforms of the member countries.