Banks The Financial Supervision Authority warns banks of rising credit losses

According to Fiva, in the sectors most affected by the corona epidemic, “the risk of credit losses will increase” when support measures end. However, the banks are very solvent.

Banks The Financial Supervision Authority (Fiva) warns of an increase in bank credit losses in the aftermath of the corona epidemic. According to Fiva, banks’ profitability was good last year, but the low level of realized credit losses was partly due to temporary exceptional measures such as installment-free and corporate subsidies.

“Society has supported companies in many ways during a pandemic. However, the payment difficulties for companies caused by the prolongation of the interest rate pandemic increase the risks of realizing credit losses, ”said Fiva Anneli Tuominen says in a press release.

According to Fiva, there are significant differences in the quality of the loan portfolio and its development between different business sectors.

“Problem loans are growing and loan losses are typically realized with a delay relative to economic downturns,” Fiva writes in its review of the state of the financial sector.

About the pandemic there are already indications of an increase in credit risk in the worst affected sectors. According to Fiva, the support measures are focused on these industries. The end of support measures increases the risk of an increase in the amount of problem loans.

Overall, according to Fiva, the financial sector survived the crisis well and the banks are well equipped for possible future difficulties.

Even if credit losses increase this year, the solvency of banks will be good. That means they can afford to bear the losses. Banks have also recorded large forward-looking loan loss provisions last year, which at least partially cover any loan losses that will be realized this year.

It is important for the development of the economy as a whole that banks have the opportunity to provide sufficient credit to households and businesses. According to Fiva, the solvency of the Finnish banking sector and access to credit are better than the European average.

The supervisor recalls that the operating environment in the financial sector is still subject to a wide range of uncertainties. Rapid and unexpected changes can occur in both economic development and the price of financing.

The financial sector supervised by Fiva means banks, insurance companies and occupational pension companies.

Even with insurance companies last year ended well as the investment market started to rise in the second half of the year. Insurance companies have large investment assets to cover their insurance, the development of the value of which fluctuates the result.

According to Fiva, the profitability of the insurance business itself was also improved by the decrease in claims incurred. Claims expenses decreased, especially in insurance against accidents at work and occupational diseases, which were most affected by pandemic mitigation measures and reduced economic activity.

Fiva points out that a number of non-life insurance companies have had shortcomings in the treatment of statutory insurance, such as motor insurance and insurance against accidents at work and occupational diseases, in particular in terms of compliance with processing times. The Parliamentary Ombudsman has received several complaints.

“The omissions show weaknesses in corporate governance, internal control and compliance. The Financial Supervisory Authority has taken supervisory measures in this matter, ”says Tuominen.

Employment pension sector capital adequacy weakened significantly during the first quarter of 2020 as investment values ​​declined. However, solvency strengthened towards the end of the year. This was particularly affected by the rise in the value of equity investments as central and government support measures boosted growth expectations.

The solvency of the life insurance sector remained at a good level, although it decreased from a year ago. Life insurance companies’ investment returns recovered during 2020 and were ultimately clearly positive.