Banks The financial sector warns: Brexit could cause a great deal of uncertainty in the financial markets in the coming years

Brexit also directly affects the banking services of about 20,000 Finns.

Britain left the European Union’s internal market at the turn of the year, ending the free provision of financial services between regions.

The EU and Britain reached an agreement in trade and cooperation talks at Christmas. Financial services are not included in the agreement.

The financial sector, an interest group representing Finnish banks, believes that Brexit brings uncertainty to the regulation of the British financial sector and also affects the banking and insurance services of many Finns living in the UK.

Finns banks will no longer be able to automatically offer their services to the UK after brexit. Similarly, British banks that have left the EU internal market cannot offer their services to EU countries. However, a Finnish bank can apply for a temporary license to operate in Great Britain, which some banks have applied for.

About 20,000 Finns live in Britain.

In principle, Finnish banks can no longer issue credit cards to people permanently resident in the United Kingdom. Brexit can also bring changes to insurance and many investment services.

According to the financial sector, bank accounts and payment cards that were opened and introduced before the turn of the year will continue to operate. In the light of current information, Brexit should also have no effect on mortgages granted last year at the latest.

Britannian financial markets have played an important role in the sector throughout the EU. For example, a large proportion of derivatives trading by EU financial companies is cleared in London.

According to the financial sector, there is no full substitution system in the EU yet, so a matching decision has been made between the EU and the UK for a limited period in connection with the settlement of derivatives. The EU and the UK have both stated that legislation is sufficiently similar in the regions to allow services to move between regions in the same way as the internal market.

A fixed-term arrangement related to derivatives trading has been seen as necessary for market stability. Director of EU Financial Affairs Mari Pekonen-Ranta says that the problem with equivalence decisions, or so – called equivalence decisions, is that either party can revoke the decision at any time.

“This creates uncertainty in the regulatory environment. Furthermore, equivalence decisions are by no means made for all directives, but only for actions necessary for stability. The regulation will thus become a patchwork, ”Pekonen-Ranta says in a press release.

The financial sector emphasizes that uncertainty about how Britain will apply its freedom to deviate from EU regulation could create a great deal of uncertainty for financial markets in the coming years.

It is not yet known in which direction Britain intends to develop its financial regulation. According to Pekonen-Ranta, for example, it is uncertain how Britain will react to the package of laws reforming the solvency regulation of banks or whether Britain will follow the Commission’s proposal on the regulation of insurance companies’ solvency next year.