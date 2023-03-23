Banks | The fate of Credit Suisse raises concerns in sports – how are the million contracts?

The major Swiss bank UBS acquired its troubled rival, which may also affect sports sponsorship deals.

Swiss sports people have been on their toes in recent days, when the struggling Credit Suisse bank ended up being owned by the country’s largest bank, UBS.

Many sports stars, teams or events have to think feverishly about how their contracts are going now. The collapse of Credit Suisse also casts a shadow over sponsorship.

Newspaper Blick states that Credit Suisse has always played a central role in Swiss sports. Newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung on the other hand, it reminds us of the bank’s reliability as a sports partner.

Both magazines promote, for example, the country’s main football league, of which Credit Suisse has been the title sponsor from the 2021–22 season. The agreement was signed in November 2020 amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement is valid until 2025. According to Blick’s information, the bank paid 32 million Swiss francs for the naming rights during its contract period. At the current exchange rate, the amount would be roughly the same in euros as well.

“For the time being, we will continue our commitments as before,” a Credit Suisse spokesperson tells the news agency AFP.

“ “For now, we will continue our commitments as before.”

Credit Suisse can be seen in the equipment of the Swiss national football teams. Pictured are women’s national team players preparing for a practice match against Poland in Marbella, Spain on March 21, 2023.

On appro remains what it means in practice. UBS, which focuses on formula one, athletics and ice hockey in its sports sponsorship, may not renew contracts.

The Swiss Football Association has received sponsorship money of five million francs a year from Credit Suisse. Spokesperson for the national team Adrian Arnold tells AFP that the bank’s logos will remain on the team’s equipment as long as the contract is valid.

“We had good discussions with our contacts at Credit Suisse. They assured us that the existing agreements would be honored,” says Arnold.

“We want the partnership to continue after that in any form.”

The European football association Uefa will decide the host country for the 2025 Women’s European Championship at the beginning of April. Switzerland, whose main partner in the competition is Credit Suisse, feels that it is strong enough to organize the competition.

The bank also has the naming rights to the new soccer stadium in Zurich. The contract is valid for ten years after the stadium is opened.

“ “They assured us that the existing agreements would be respected.”

Swiss biathlete Lena Häcki-Groß is among the athletes supported by Credit Suisse. Photo of the World Championships in Oberhof from February 2023.

By far the biggest name sponsored by Credit Suisse is a tennis star Roger Federerwho ended his career last fall, but continues as the bank’s brand ambassador.

According to Blick’s estimate, Federer received about ten million francs per season from the bank during his playing career, and the flow of money should continue to be just as large in the future.

The cooperation can be seen, for example, at Kloten Airport, where a virtual Federer greets arriving passengers next to the bank’s logo. Credit Suisse also supports the Laver Cup tournament, which Federer has been starting.

Laver Cup did not respond to AFP’s inquiries.

Among the individual athletes, Credit Suisse sponsors not only the Spanish golf star Sergio Garcíaalso a large group of Swiss athletes.

The coverage named by Blick as “tomorrow’s stars and athletes of marginal sports” includes, among others, karateka Elena Quiricibiathlonist Lena Häcki-Groß and a speed skater Livio Wenger.

Speed ​​skater Livio Wenger, one of the athletes supported by Credit Suisse, in action at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

At events In addition to the Laver Cup, Credit Suisse has been seen on golf courses and equestrian competitions, the newspaper said Tribune de Geneva tells.

Golf’s European Tour is played in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Director of the country’s largest international golf tournament Yves Mittaz tells the newspaper that the contract with the bank is valid until 2024, and the event is not in danger.

“There is no reason to panic,” assures Mittaz.

“This is sports business. Some sponsors leave and others arrive.”