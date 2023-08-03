Banks | The EU banking supervisor plans to pay special attention to banks’ liquidity next year

According to the European Banking Supervisor, local authorities should ensure that banks’ plans for sudden liquidity needs are adequate.

European the banking authority EBA plans to pay special attention to the adequacy of banks’ liquidity in a crisis situation next year. The news agency reports about it Reuters.

The EBA said on Thursday that next year it will pay special attention to the fact that the local authorities of each EU country ensure the validity of the country’s banks’ crisis plans in the event of a sudden need for liquidity.

Liquidity, i.e. willingness to pay, refers to the bank’s quickly available funds with which it can manage its day-to-day operations.

The EBA published a report on Thursday, according to which, so far, the plans given by the banks to the authorities in case of a sudden need for liquidity have been limited, and focused mainly on financial instruments available from the central bank.

According to the EBA, the authorities should ensure that banks are adequately and realistically prepared for a sudden need for liquidity, especially in a situation where deposits are withdrawn from the bank at a potentially high speed.

Deposits according to the EBA, the speed of withdrawal became a significant factor in the turbulence of the banking sector last spring, especially in the USA and Switzerland.

For example, Californian Silicon Valley Bank, favored by startup companies, collapsed in March when it had to sell the securities it owned at a loss in order to cover the rapidly increasing deposit withdrawals of its customers.

This scared the bank’s customers even moreand led to the deposit flight that brought down the bank.

In Switzerland, the difficulties of the major bank Credit Suisse led to the country’s second major bank, UBS, buying the company with the help of the country’s authorities.

Amidst the turmoil, Credit Suisse had to rely on an emergency loan of 50 billion Swiss francs from the Swiss National Bank to secure its liquidity.

Bank supervisor At the end of July, the EBA published an EU-wide bank stress test, which is carried out once every two years, in which OP and Nordea are among the Finnish banks involved.

According to the stress test, OP and Nordea would remain above the capital requirements set for banks, even if their operating environment were to deteriorate significantly.

In Finland, Finanssivalvonta (Fiva) said at the same time that it had conducted a stress test for eight smaller Finnish banks, which are under Fiva’s direct supervision due to their size.

According to Fiva, the solvency of smaller Finnish banks also remains good on average in the scenario of a weak development of the stress test, but there were large differences between the banks.