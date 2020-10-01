Banks The ECB is concerned about bank balance sheets

In July, the ECB estimated that the 86 major banks were relatively resilient to the current recession.

Eurozone banks need to prepare for declining balance sheets, said the head of banking supervision at the European Central Bank (ECB) Andrea Enria on Thursday.

According to him, banks should already resolutely consider ways to strengthen their profitability.

“It is time for banks to prepare for the likely effects that will materialize after the abolition of installment breaks for the entire banking system,” Enria said at the web conference.

Several banks have granted installment leave to debtors to curb the effects of the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the installment breaks, banks do not have precise information on the solvency of their customers at the stage when they should start repaying their loans again.

In an exceptionally severe recession, it is very likely that bank credit losses will increase due to the bankruptcies of many companies. Many households may also have difficulty coping with installments.

According to Enria, by preparing for credit losses, banks could ensure that they can continue to finance, ie viable companies.

The European Central Bank is recommended by banks not to pay dividends until January.

The purpose of the recommendation is to ensure that banks’ businesses are better able to withstand credit losses caused by the recession. Dividend means the share of profit attributable to shareholders, which is decided by the Annual General Meeting.

In July, the ECB estimated that the 86 major banks were relatively resilient to the current recession.