Extra-profit tax on banks, ECB: “It can fragment the EU financial system”

After the ABI’s attack on the government, the warning also arrives ECB: “The extraordinary tax can make it more expensive for banks to attract new equity capitaloe wholesale financing, as domestic and foreign investors may have less interest in investing in Italian credit institutions which have more uncertain prospects”. “The introduction of a ad hoc retroactive tax unduly increases uncertainty about the fiscal environment, damaging investor confidence and potentially also affecting the cost of financing for non-financial companies. Furthermore, its retroactive nature may fuel the perception of an uncertain tax framework and give rise to extensive litigation, creating problems of legal uncertainty.”

Tax, Leo: “No voluntary disclosure on cash and valuables”



“Contrary to what was reported today by some press organs, I categorically deny that a ‘voluntary disclosure’ is being studied to bring out valuables and cash held in safety deposit boxes. However, it is a topic with which I am not concerned and I have not never occupied. Perhaps the journalist, a serious economic commentator, having acquired information from parliamentary sources, with a syllogism believed that I was working on this hypothesis.” This is what the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Maurizio Leo declared. “The only measure on which I have worked is the tax truce where it was expected that the taxpayer in debt to the tax authorities would pay everything due, with a reduced penalty. In any case, precisely by virtue of the role I held as responsible for finances, I remain firmly opposed to forms of regularization of cash not declared to the tax authorities”, he concludes.







READ ALSO: Abi, banks counterattack: “Extra profits tax? Doubts of unconstitutionality”

As already underlined in recent months regarding the Lithuanian proposal for a temporary tax on extra profits, the ECB reminds Italy to have “recommended previously that a clear separation is needed between the extraordinary nature of the proceeds and the budgetary resources general rules of a government to avoid their use for general budget consolidation purposes”, recalls Frankfurt who specifies that growth in profits can “initially derive from the increase in interest rates”.

But this increase – we remember – “can also contribute to an increase in financing costs and any losses on existing banking securities portfolios. Furthermore, from a long-term perspective, higher interest rates can negatively impact the financial situation of borrowers, thereby increasing credit risk.”

“These effects – denounces the ECB – are not taken into consideration in conceiving the extraordinary tax, as the latter is calculated on the interest margin net and not on net profits”. Therefore, Eurotower concludes, “it is appropriate that these different factors are duly assessed in order to ensure that credit institutions remain in a favorable position to absorb potential future losses”.

Banks: ECB, do not use extra profit tax to restore balance sheet

According to the ECB “a clear separation is necessary between the extraordinary nature of the proceeds” that will derive from the tax on banks’ extra profits, which is one-off in nature, “and the government’s general budget resources, to avoid their use for general fiscal consolidation”. Eurotower writes this in the opinion dedicated to the tax launched by the Italian government.

Subscribe to the newsletter

