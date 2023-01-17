That’s why the banks are “always right”: the analysis

Has it ever occurred to you that the banks are they always right? Here is a simple explanation of why. When we go in bank and we open a current account, perhaps with an administered deposit, we sign a mountain of papers and, generally, we don’t know what (very few have had the patience to read everything). The bank justification is that if you want to open the account you have to sign! So it’s a membership contract and without the possibility of negotiation if not to slightly smooth out the cost percentages, however subject to approval; coincidentally very often they reject the request, always justified by the lack of quantity of “volumes” that will be treated.

Request: why then these increases? With a little imagination we can say that by now they have all become bancassurance (i.e. excellent sellers of banking and insurance services), therefore little risk and many returns. As you have noticed, they are increasingly reluctant to grant loans not only to households, but also to companies, which leads to a “brake” for the economy.

Example: firm X has to build houses and builds one immense effort to be financed, in turn whoever wants to buy one of housing from firm X must generate documentation to the bank for the certainty that he will pay the thirty-year mortgage. A friend who sits on the board of directors of a bank always tells me that: at the limit, the Institute can lose interest, but capital never! Understood? Now, can we say that the banks are always right? Here are the reasons: between the years 2008-2019, 10,658 bank branches were closed and about 112,000 people “resigned”.

Well, since there is very little left to cut, the salaries, incentives and bonuses of managers do not touch each other, what’s left to do? Only increase revenue as costs increase for their customers. Are they always right? I don’t know, but I have some doubts: why do we consumers always pay? Why in the event that incompetent or dishonest bank administrators, auditors and controllers never pay? One last thing, please make sure to cancel the BAIL IN which is an unfair directive towards customers / consumers or do we add it to the other costs?

