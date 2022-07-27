Banks | The CEO of credit Suisse, which has been hit by shocks, is changing – the giant bank’s result fell short of expectations

On Wednesday, Credit Suisse also published its second quarter results, which were weaker than expected.

Swiss The current director of the bank’s asset management unit will become the CEO of Credit Suisse bank Ulrich Körner. The news agency reports on the matter, among others Bloomberg.

Körner will take over the reins of the major bank at the beginning of August From Thomas Gottsteinwho resigns from the position after two years.

On Wednesday, Credit Suisse also published its second quarter results, which were weaker than expected. The company said that it made a loss of 1.59 billion francs, or about 1.63 billion euros, in April–June.

The company said that it is starting an investigation at its investment bank, among other things, with the purpose of calculating expenses.

To recede CEO Gottstein’s reign has been turbulent for the Swiss bank.

The chairman of the company’s board changed in January, when Axel Lehmann your ear Antonio Horta-Osorionwhich had to leave his seat as a result of the uproar related to the violation of corona restrictions.

In February, it became known that the account information of tens of thousands of the bank’s customers had been leaked to the media.

The information revealed that some of the bank’s customers had been involved, for example human trafficking, drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption, torture and other serious crimes.

At the end of April, Credit Suisse announced that, among other things, the bank’s CFO and Asia director were leaving the company.

The bank has also continued to be burdened by operating with a huge debt leverage the collapse of the investment company Archegos last year, and the filing for liquidation of the heavily indebted invoice financing company and growth company financier Greensill Capital in March of last year.

Credit Suisse said at the end of April of last year that it had made financial commitments related to Archegos A write-down of 4.4 billion francs.

June at the end of Credit Suisse received a historic criminal conviction when it deemed to have neglected its duty to prevent a Bulgarian drug dealer from laundering millions of euros through a bank.

According to Bloomberg, Credit Suisse became the first major Swiss bank in the country’s history to receive a criminal conviction.

During the current year, Credit Suisse’s share price has fallen by almost half from around ten dollars at the turn of the year. The price of the company’s stock, which is listed in Switzerland and the United States, on the New York Stock Exchange was $5.22 at the close of the stock exchange on Tuesday.