Banks The bank, merged with the Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, went bankrupt in the Netherlands

A subsidiary of the Russian Alfa Bank went bankrupt in the Netherlands.

22.4. 20:28

Russian Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB), a Dutch subsidiary of Alfa Bank, has gone bankrupt. The Dutch central bank has confirmed the local court’s decision on the matter, according to the news agency AFP.

The collapse of the bank is due to the economic sanctions imposed on it by the United States and Britain since Russia started the war in Ukraine. The ATB has previously stated that it condemns Russia’s actions in Ukraine, stressed that it is complying with sanctions against Russia and said it is serving mainly Central European customers.

ATB’s owners include the founder of the Russian Alfa Bank and the Russian oligarch, one of the largest shareholders Mikhail Fridman.

Fridman has been seen as one of Russia’s leaders Vladimir Putin major insider funders. The European Union has imposed economic sanctions on Fridman and others affiliated with Alfa Bank.

According to the EU, Alfa Bank is one of the largest taxpayers in Russia. Putin has also politically supported the company’s foreign investment projects.

According to the ATB, the deposits of its customers are covered by the Deposit Guarantee Scheme up to EUR 100 000. According to AFP, the bank has about 23,000 customers.