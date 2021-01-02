Banks The Åland Bank of Åland defies the bank supervisor and distributes a dividend against the recommendation

According to the bank’s argument, Åland society needs dividends more than the Bank of Åland.

Ålander The Bank of Åland has decided to distribute a dividend for 2019, though The Financial Supervision Authority has recommended to the small banks under their control to refrain from distributing dividends until 30 September 2021.

The Bank of Åland states in its press release that it has decided not to comply with this recommendation. The Bank emphasizes that this is a non-binding recommendation.

President and CEO of the Bank of Åland Peter Wiklöf tells HS that the bank has informed the Financial Supervisory Authority. The supervisor has not specifically authorized the bank to deviate from the recommendation.

“The government estimates that Åland society has a much greater need for these dividends than the Bank of Åland,” the bank’s press release said.

The largest owner of the bank is an Åland businessman Anders Wiklöf, which, according to ownership data for September, owns about a third of the bank ‘s voting rights. The second largest owner with about 11 percent of the voting rights is the Åland insurance company Alandia.

Financial Supervision The recommendation is based on the banking supervisor Recommendation of the European Central Bank postponing the distribution of profits. The ECB is concerned about the crisis resilience of European banks in the interest rate pandemic, which has cramped some households and businesses.

Read more: The European Central Bank’s dividend decision speaks of fear of a major banking crisis

Finnish banking supervisor Fiva has not been enthusiastic The ECB’s recommendation for all banks, but would rather have preferred the recommendation to be bank-specific. Finnish banks are solvent and well prepared for credit losses.

Refraining from paying dividends may reduce investor interest in banks.

The supervisor’s recommendation has previously been considered a regulation in practice, but the Bank of Åland provides ample justification for not complying with it.

According to the bank, its result for 2019 is the best in the bank’s 100-year history. Also from 2020, the operating result will be good, according to the forecast better or possibly significantly better than from the previous year.

The bank’s non-performing loans are still at a low level and the additional provisions made in early 2020 have not had to be used due to write-downs.

According to the bank, dividends for 2019 and 2020 have already been deducted from the bank’s core capital, so the dividend distribution will not affect its solvency ratios.

Bank of Åland also states that the Bank of Åland is a “less significant bank” in the authorities’ classification, which it interprets as meaning that it would not be rescued by the state in the event of a crisis. According to the Bank of Åland, it is very important for banks in this category to have long-term owners to support them if a possible future crisis requires their input.

“Therefore, the Bank of Åland’s Board of Directors estimates that long-term risks are greater for the Bank of Åland if we decide to continue to follow the authorities’ recommendations given the bank’s current level of performance and risk than to take other important stakeholders into account,”

These other important stakeholders refer to the owners of the Bank of Åland, which have a total of about 5,300.

The bank will distribute a one-euro dividend for 2019 from the beginning of the year. Authorization for this was obtained in April 2020. The payment date is 12 January.