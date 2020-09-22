Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Banks Switzerland gets rich by pressing money – this is how the Alpine country catches up on shares and forges billions in revenue

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 22, 2020
in World
0

The Swiss National Bank buys large amounts of bonds and shares from the market. It finances its purchases in the currency it prints.

Switzerland the central bank’s large holdings in foreign companies have raised the debate over whether the rich alpine country has developed for itself a source of eternal prosperity.

This year, the Schweizerische Nationalbank, or SNB, has been buying foreign bonds and shares at an accelerating pace. Now it owns, for example, Apple, the world’s most valuable company, worth about seven billion euros. SNB is also high on the lists of the largest owners of Finnish listed companies.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

The ultra-conservative agenda makes its way in Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In