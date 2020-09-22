Banks Switzerland gets rich by pressing money – this is how the Alpine country catches up on shares and forges billions in revenue

The Swiss National Bank buys large amounts of bonds and shares from the market. It finances its purchases in the currency it prints.

Switzerland the central bank’s large holdings in foreign companies have raised the debate over whether the rich alpine country has developed for itself a source of eternal prosperity.

This year, the Schweizerische Nationalbank, or SNB, has been buying foreign bonds and shares at an accelerating pace. Now it owns, for example, Apple, the world’s most valuable company, worth about seven billion euros. SNB is also high on the lists of the largest owners of Finnish listed companies.