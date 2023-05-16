Banks | SVB’s former CEO blames social media for the bank’s collapse

According to the former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, during the deposit flight, about a million dollars were withdrawn from the bank every second.

Silicon Valley Served as CEO of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). By Greg Becker according to the bank’s collapse was caused by social media, along with the rise in interest rates.

Becker stated this in his written statement to the US Banking Committee. They reported on it Bloomberg and Reuters.

According to Becker, SVB’s downfall was influenced by the fact that the media compared SVB and Silvergate to each other.

US-based Silvergate, which is connected to crypto-investments, said it is closing its operations in March.

“The collapse of Silvergate and the link to SVB caused rumors and misunderstandings to spread rapidly online,” Becker said in a statement.

His according to him, on March 9, $42 billion in deposits were withdrawn from SVB’s accounts in ten hours. This roughly corresponds to about a million dollars being transferred out of accounts every second.

Authorities took over the bankand could not withdraw deposits from the bank.

Until now, Becker has remained silent about the stages of the bank’s collapse.