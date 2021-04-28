DUBAI (Reuters) – The Saudi bourse outperformed regionally on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in financial sector stocks, while other major Gulf markets closed lower. His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, said on Tuesday that the Kingdom has no plans to enact an income tax and that the July decision to increase the value-added tax to 15 percent is “temporary”.

The kingdom tripled this tax to compensate for the impact of lower oil revenues. The main index in Saudi Arabia rose 2.6 percent to 10,531 points, supported by a 4.3 percent jump for Al-Rajhi Bank and a 6.5 percent increase in petrochemicals producer Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC). Saudi Aramco, the oil giant, rose 1.1 percent.

In his televised remarks, the crown prince said that the Kingdom was in talks to sell 1 percent of Aramco to a global energy company.

The Abu Dhabi Market Index fell 0.6 percent to 6,083 points, influenced by the decline in First Abu Dhabi Bank’s share of 1.2 percent. The Dubai index lost 0.4% to 2,620 points, under the weight of Emaar Properties, which fell 1.6%, and Dubai Islamic Bank fell 0.9%. The largest Islamic bank in the UAE announced a net profit of 853 million dirhams ($ 232.25 million) in the first quarter of the year, down from 1.11 billion dirhams a year earlier. But Gulf Navigation closed up 1.3% as the shipping company completed a debt restructuring of 200 million dirhams ($ 54.45 million) and expected a shift to profitability in 2021.

On the other hand, the Bahrain Market Index rose 0.2 percent to 1486 points, the Muscat Market Index rose 0.5 percent to 3,735 points, and the Kuwait Stock Exchange Index increased 0.9 percent to 6658 points. The Qatari index fell 0.3 percent to 10,940 points, with Qatar Petrochemical Producing Industries losing 0.6 percent after gaining for four sessions. I want 0.1 percent, down. The telecom company said today that it has extended the exclusive period in a Memorandum of Understanding with CK Hutchison Holdings regarding a possible merger of their telecoms units in Indonesia.

Outside the Gulf region, Egypt’s leading stock index fell 1.1 percent to 10,475 points, with most of its stocks, such as Commercial International Bank, which fell 4.1 percent.