The major European stock exchanges experienced this Wednesday (15) another day of panic, the second this week, with the financial sector as the protagonist, this time due to the refusal of the main shareholder of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse to contribute more capital.

Milan recorded the biggest drop of 4.61%, followed by Madrid (-4.37%), London (-3.83%), Paris (-3.58%) and Frankfurt (-3.27%), while the Euro Stoxx 50 index, which groups the largest listed companies, fell 3.46%. They are the biggest drops so far this year in all cases.

Since Monday (13), casualties have been around 5%, although in 2023 they still accumulate gains of around 6%, except for London, which has already fallen 1.4% compared to the beginning of the year.

Last Monday, stock markets fell due to fears that the bankruptcy of the American bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) would infect the financial system, a possibility that analysts see as unlikely, especially in Europe.

However, nervousness set in among investors and the statement by the president of the Saudi National Bank, Ammar al Kudairy, ruling out an increase in his stake in Credit Suisse, was enough to sink its price and that of the other banks on the Old Continent .

In addition, concerns remain about the level that interest rates will reach, both in the euro zone and in the United States, given the fact that inflation is falling more slowly than expected and economies and labor markets remain strong despite rapid and strong increases in the last year.

On Wednesday, France revised upwards (one tenth more) its February consumer price index from the data anticipated two weeks ago, while Germany’s wholesale price indicator for February, although it slowed its progress , rose 8.9% year-on-year.

On Thursday (16), the European Central Bank (ECB) will meet and analysts expect an increase of 50 basis points, as its president, Christine Lagarde, has pointed out several times.

Investors await his statement after the Governing Council meeting to learn the entity’s opinion on the future of monetary policy and the financial system in the euro zone following the latest events.

As on Monday, the wave of sales on the stock exchanges boosted demand for sovereign debt in the secondary market and dropped the yield on bonds in euro zone countries by more than two tenths.

Interest rates on the ten-year German bond, considered the safest, lost 29 basis points and closed at 2.118%, the lowest level since early February.

The declines were also large in the other euro countries, so that risk premiums, although they increased, did not skyrocket.

Gold, a classic safe-haven value, continued to rise (more than US$1,000 since last Wednesday) and, shortly before European stock markets closed, advanced 1.5% to US$1,934 an ounce.

The euro, on the other hand, lost 1.8% and was traded at US$ 1.0539, while Brent oil plunged 6.4% and was quoted at US$ 72.4, its lowest level since December 2021, shortly after confirmation of the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.