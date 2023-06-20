Banks | Silicon Valley Bank’s investment bank is being sold to existing management

After the acquisition, the name of the investment bank will change to Leerink Partners.

Fallen The investment banking operations of Silicon Valley Bank are to be sold to the existing management. The investment bank operating under the name SVB Securities explains the transaction in its press release.

The buyer group is led by the person who managed the investment bank and founded it Jeff Leerink. The US asset management company The Baupost Group is financing the deal.

After the acquisition, the name of the investment bank will change to Leerink Partners, and it will focus on the capital markets of the health service industry.

Buyer group pays investment bank Silicon Valley Bank’s former parent company SVB Financial Group 55 million dollars (about 50 million euros) and takes care of some debts, The Wall Street Journal tells according to court papers.

US financial authorities took over Silicon Valley Bank’s commercial banking operations in March. After the takeover, First Citizens Bank bought Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits and loans.

SVB Financial Group, the parent company of the collapsed bank, applied for corporate reorganization in March.

The acquisition of SVB Securities requires approval from the US bankruptcy court and competition authorities.