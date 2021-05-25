In April, the average limit on new credit cards reached its maximum level since the beginning of 2019 and amounted to 72.9 thousand rubles. This is reported on May 25 by RBK with reference to data from the National Bureau of Credit Histories.

Compared to March, the indicator immediately added 5.2%, or 3.6 thousand rubles, this has not happened for at least two and a half years. Compared to April last year, the growth was 12.3% at once. But then banks tightened their approaches to lending to customers, and now they are softening them.

The trend was also noticed in other top-3 credit bureaus. According to BCI Equifax, in April the average amount available to credit card holders increased by 4.5 thousand rubles (6.7%), to 72.5 thousand rubles. The United Credit Bureau, the only accumulating data from Sberbank, recorded in April an increase in the average limit on credit cards by 3.3%, to 71.4 thousand rubles.

The sharp increase in the limits on newly issued credit cards is associated with the recovery of economic activity and the delayed demand of citizens for loans, said Moody’s analyst Maria Malyukova. The indicator is influenced by the acceleration of inflation and seasonality, said Yegor Lopatin, senior analyst at the National Credit Ratings agency.

As of May 1, the Russians have updated a historic record of overdue credit card debt. It exceeded 151 billion rubles.

On April 26, it became known that Russian banks issued credit cards to citizens in the first quarter of 2021 with a total credit limit of 200 billion rubles, which is 2 billion rubles more than before the lockdown: in January-March 2020, 198 billion rubles were issued.