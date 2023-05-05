Banks | Shares of local banks started to fall again in the United States

In particular, the shares of Pacwest and Western Alliance banks have plunged significantly on Wall Street on Thursday. Pacwest confirmed that it is exploring options such as selling its business. Western Alliance, on the other hand, denied the sales intentions.

Local banks stock prices continue to fluctuate in the United States. In particular, the shares of Pacwest Bancorp and Western Alliance banks, which have been in the headlines in recent days, have been in a noticeable decline on Thursday as well.

Share prices of local banks started to fall significantly in the secondary market after the stock exchange closed on Wednesday, when the media reported that Pacwest was exploring strategic alternatives, which include the sale of business operations and capital injection.

Pacwest stock fell 60 percent and Western Alliance Bancorp fell 33 percent in after-hours trading. Among other local banks, Zion Bancorporation, Comerica and First Horizon came down more than 11 percent.

After the actual trading opened on Wall Street on Thursday, the shares of Pacwest and Western Alliance started to drop significantly, as expected.

Thursday during Pacwest confirmed that it is exploring strategic alternatives. In addition to that, the economic magazine Financial Times (FT) reported earlier on Thursday that Western Alliance is also exploring strategic options, including the sale of the bank’s business operations.

However, Western Alliance denied the FT’s information later on Thursday and assured that it will not be able to sell its businesses. Western Alliance’s share price had time to fall by more than 40 percent, but the bank’s announcement pulled the bank’s share to slightly lower readings.

Analyst at Wells Fargo Jared Shaw assessed to The Wall Street Journal that Pacwest and Western Alliance are in a better position in terms of both capital and deposits than First Republic Bank, which collapsed at the turn of the month.

“It’s about this negative atmosphere. Banks have limited options at this point to counter this pressure,” Shaw told the WSJ.

A little after 9:30 Finnish time on Thursday evening, Western Alliance’s share was down 24.2 percent and Pacwest’s share price was down 38.7 percent.

Arizonan In addition to Western Alliance and the Californian Pacwest, the Tennessee-based First Horizon bank, whose stock was down 32.7 percent, has also taken a heavy plunge on Thursday.

The reason behind First Horizon’s decline is that its planned merger with the Canadian Toronto-Dominion bank fell through.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, the USD 13.4 billion deal, which was already launched at the beginning of last year, fell apart because the Canadian bank no longer saw a clear path to obtaining the authority’s permission to carry out the deal.

Banks shares have been broadly down on Thursday. The index, compiled by asset management company KBW, which tracks the shares of regional banks, was down 3.1 percent just before 9:00 p.m. Finnish time.

The industry-specific banking index of the broad S&P 500 index, on the other hand, was down 2.8 percent.

Among the largest US banks, JP Morgan’s stock price was down 1.4 percent, Bank of America’s stock was down 2.6 percent, Wells Fargo’s stock was down 4.5 percent, and Morgan Stanley’s stock was down 2.7 percent.

Everyone’s according to experts, the underperformance of shares in the banking sector is not fully justified.

“We believe that banks are having their own Gamestop-like moment, where social media amplifies unconventional approaches to solvency assessment. It creates self-fulfilling prophecies that put pressure on stock prices, which in turn leads to new questions,” an analyst at investment bank TD Cowen Jaret Seiberg says For Bloomberg.

Analyst at investment bank Truist Securities Brandon King again wrote, according to Bloomberg, in his commentary that the recent wave of sales of local banks’ shares has been exaggerated, as the change in their prices has been detached from the companies’ fundamentals.

“While we continue to recognize future challenges arising from the cost of funding and normalizing credit losses, the leveling off of first quarter results and deposits should have eased investor concerns.”

Worry of US local banks started already in March, when Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, whose customer base was focused on start-up companies, collapsed.

Nervousness around the banking sector resurfaced at the latest on Monday, when the US deposit protection authority FDIC suspended the operations of First Republic Bank, which had already collapsed in March, and soon after announced that it would sell the bank’s deposits and most of its assets to JP Morgan.